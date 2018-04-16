Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

Shami Chakrabarti has said it was wrong for Theresa May to launch military strikes against the Syrian regime simply to punish its “bad behaviour”. Labour’s shadow attorney general said on Monday morning the government had “not passed the tests” it set for itself to justify the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning. “I don’t think that the government can demonstrate convincing evidence, and a general acceptance by the international community that they had to act in the way they did a few days ago,” she told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme. “You have to actually be using urgent, necessary and proportionate force. And you have to do it with the will of the world behind you.” She added: “You can’t use force under international law just to punish Syria for bad behaviour.” Theresa May will today tell MPs military intervention in Syria was “Britain’s national interest”.

The prime minister is expected to apply for an emergency Commons debate on the joint British, US and French missile strikes in response to the chemical attack that killed at least 70 people. It comes amid reports Conservative MPs were put on a three-line whip to attend Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting the debate could lead to a vote - which would be non-binding but potentially disastrous for May’s authority. May has faced criticism for not asking for parliamentary approval before agreeing the missile strikes on key chemical and military facilities in Syria. Chakrabarti said the prime minister should have recalled parliament last week to hold a vote. “Some people will suspect that that didn’t happen because of governmental concerns that they couldn’t get the vote in Parliament. And that to me is not a good enough reason,” she said.

