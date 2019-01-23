Generation Rent At Bigger Risk Of Asthma Attacks Because Of Housing Insecurity

Millennials in the UK are more likely to have an asthma attack than any other age group and are getting the worst level of basic care from their GP – partly due to insecure and unaffordable housing.

A study of 10,000 people from Asthma UK found those aged 18-29 have the highest rate of “uncontrolled” asthma, and two thirds (67%) aren’t getting the treatment they need – this means they’re twice as likely to need emergency care to deal with potentially-fatal complications, compared to pensioners.

The survey found 28% of millennials with asthma were unable to attend their asthma review, with 12% saying their GP was so overbooked they couldn’t get an appointment and 57% saying they never received a reminder to go.

“Millennials are getting a raw deal,” says Dr Samantha Walker, director of research at Asthma UK. “As a result, thousands needed emergency care for their asthma last year and were at risk of dying from an asthma attack.”

