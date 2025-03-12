Millie Bobby Brown Has A Simple Explanation For Why Her Accent Changes

Millie Bobby Brown Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight for anyone who’s confused about her accent.

The two-time Emmy nominee, who was born to English parents, addressed her occasionally-shifting speech pattern during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, which was released on Monday.

“That was such a huge thing for a minute,” Millie said of her accent and the attention it’s received over the years, which she even has a name for.

Advertisement

“I actually call it the ‘accent gate’ because it’s so frustrating because that was everywhere,” Millie explained, saying that people “had a real problem about it”.

“And I was like, ‘Guys, like, I’m married to an American’,” she said. “When I’m around his family, I immediately go into, like, an American accent.

“But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mum and dad’s accent, I just go right back into [a British accent].”

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things premiere in 2022 Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Millie added that people “want me to be an actor, you want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people”.

“What I hear is what I do. ... It’s all part of it,” she claimed.

Not only is Millie married to an American (Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi), but her family also moved from England to Orlando, Florida, when she was young.

Advertisement

She has addressed criticism of her accent before, including during an interview with the British influencer Max Balegde.

“I don’t do it intentional, and I’m sorry if it offends you, OK?” Millie told her critics. “But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best.”

@max_balegde My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx ♬ original sound - Max_Balegde