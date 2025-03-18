Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of The Electric State last month via Associated Press

Millie Bobby Brown has responded to ongoing reports in the media suggesting she could play Britney Spears in a biopic about the pop superstar.

In 2022, the Stranger Things actor claimed that portraying Britney in a film would be her “dream role”.

She told Britney’s friend Drew Barrymore: “I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

Earlier this year, Wicked director Jon M Chu confirmed that he was adapting Britney’s 2023 memoir The Woman In Me for the big screen, which has led to speculation that Millie could take on the lead role.

Asked about the rumours during an interview on Capital, Millie responded: “I don’t know, I’ve not been…”

“Obviously, I know that everybody is creating their own narrative,” she continued, with host Jimmy Hill claiming that fans “want it to happen”.

Millie then responded: “I respect that, I love that.

“I think that, you know, everything is in the talks, but for me personally I, you know… If it’s done basically with or without me, I’m so, so, so excited for it, and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core, which is, you know, Britney.”

Britney Spears in 2019 via Associated Press

Earlier this month, Millie also told Entertainment Tonight: “Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person. I leave that to the gods.”

Prior to that, she told Access Hollywood that she would “love nothing more than” to be “a part of” Britney’s story, adding: “I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I’d always be open to that.”

More recently, she confirmed to Heart that while no official “conversations” around her casting in the project had taken place, “any conversation with Britney I am going to take”.

While Britney has remained tight-lipped on the rumours, the Daily Mail previously published a piece citing a supposed “insider” who claimed that the Baby One More Time singer was “not on board” with the idea of Millie playing her in a film.

Jon M Chu claimed at the Golden Globes in January that the film was in its “very early” stages, but that Britney would be “very involved” in the process.

“I’ve seen all the fan casting, I’ve seen all that stuff, and I always take that into consideration because maybe there’s a good idea there. But we’ll have to see,” the filmmaker added.

“We’ll have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who’s right for it. But I’m open for anything.”