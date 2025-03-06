Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Real Name That She Changed For 'S**ts And Giggles'

Millie Bobby Brown on stage at the Brit Awards on Saturday night via Associated Press

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she’s actually been using a stage name for her entire career.

The Stranger Things star rose to fame as a child actor in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama almost a decade ago, at which point the whole world became familiar with her triple moniker.

However, during a new interview with BuzzFeed UK, Millie admitted to her The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt that one of those names doesn’t actually feature on her birth certificate.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” she revealed. “There’s no Bobby, it’s Millie Bonnie Brown.”

“I’ve never told anyone that,” Millie noted, with BuzzFeed UK pointing out that her real name never even appeared on her birth certificate.

“You heard it here first,” she then quipped.

Millie then told Chris that she chose Bobby over Bonnie for “shits and giggles”.

Watch the full interview for yourself below:

The Electric State marks the latest collaboration between Millie Bobby/Bonnie Brown and Netflix, with whom she previously worked on Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes movies and the dark fantasy film Damsel.

While promoting the film around the world, Millie made headlines this week when she shared a video calling out certain media outlets for publishing news stories about her changing looks.

Millie’s video message prompted a response from former Little Britain comedian Matt Lucas, who apologised to her publicly after she accused him of “insulting” her appearance.

The Electric State – which also features Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito and Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan among its cast – will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 14 March.