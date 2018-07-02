Millie Mackintosh recently married old flame Hugo Taylor in a very bohemian wedding dress . Designed by Kate Halfpenny, Mackintosh’s off-the-shoulder lightly polka dotted gown had hand appliquéd flowers on the double bubble sleeves. She paired the flouncy dress with a simple veil.

The voluminous wedding dress was a very different choice to the satin gown with a sweetheart neckline, which Mackintosh wore at her first wedding to Professor Green in 2013. Though this flowy choice is less conventional, the fit was beautiful and truly reflected Mackintosh’s free-flowing style. As did the Flamenco-style dress she wore to her hen party.