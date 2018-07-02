EDITION
    • STYLE
    02/07/2018 10:16 BST

    Millie Mackintosh's Wedding Dress Is A Bohemian Favourite

    We love the polka dots and double bubble sleeves.

    Millie Mackintosh recently married old flame Hugo Taylor in a very bohemian wedding dress. Designed by Kate Halfpenny, Mackintosh’s off-the-shoulder lightly polka dotted gown had hand appliquéd flowers on the double bubble sleeves. She paired the flouncy dress with a simple veil.  

    Hello

    Mackintosh’s new husband wore a matching cream suit with a white shirt and black bow tie. They shared phots from their wedding with Hello! magazine.

    A post shared by HELLO! magazine (@hellomaguk) on

    The voluminous wedding dress was a very different choice to the satin gown with a sweetheart neckline, which Mackintosh wore at her first wedding to Professor Green in 2013. Though this flowy choice is less conventional, the fit was beautiful and truly reflected Mackintosh’s free-flowing style. As did the Flamenco-style dress she wore to her hen party.

     

     

