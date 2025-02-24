Mindy Kaling Addresses Big 'Misconception' About Meghan Markle

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight on a big “misconception” regarding her friend Meghan Markle.

The Mindy Project star told Time magazine all about her appearance in Meghan’s forthcoming Netflix series — and corrected a misbelief about the Duchess of Sussex.

“I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friend,” Kaling said in an interview published on Wednesday. “I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip.”

Time asked if Kaling picked up any hosting tips along the way, to which she answered “Spoiler alert: I did.”

“The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining,” the Office actor explained. “I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps.”

“But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff,” Kaling added. “For kids’ parties I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don’t judge and neither does she.”

“I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” Kaling continued. “She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”

Meghan is returning to her roots with her new show, as the “Suits” actor ran a successful lifestyle blog — called The Tig — prior to marrying Prince Harry. On the site, she shared entertaining tips, travel advice and glimpses into her life, among other things.

Fans will get to see Meghan and Kaling’s on-screen dynamic soon, as the duchess’ new show, With Love, Meghan, premieres on Netflix on March 4.