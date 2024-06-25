Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Third Child Earlier This Year In Sweet Instagram Post

Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala in May Mike Coppola/MG24 via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling rang in her 45th birthday this week with a surprise update on her personal life.

The creator and star of The Mindy Project confirmed on Instagram on Monday that she’d welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Anne, in February.

“She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Mindy wrote, alongside a carousel of images that included a photo of herself mid-pregnancy as well as a snapshot of Anne posing with her siblings six-year-old Katherine and three-year-old Spencer.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she said.

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The six-time Emmy nominee shared no further details on Anne’s birth. As was the case when she welcomed her two previous children, she did not disclose the identity of her new daughter’s father.

By Monday afternoon, Mindy’s post had drawn a plethora of well-wishes from many of her famous pals.

Mindy Kaling’s decision to keep the paternity of her children private has, in turn, become a point of discourse among fans and in the media. Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

“Happy birthday role model queen of queening,” wrote fellow actor Octavia Spencer.

Added Queer Eye star Tan France: “Oh my gosh, Mindy, I’m so happy for you!!”

Mindy’s decision to keep the paternity of her children private has, in turn, become a point of discourse among fans and in the media. For years, many have speculated that B.J. Novak, who co-starred with Kaling on The Office, is secretly the father. The two actors, who dated on and off from about 2004 to 2007, have maintained a close relationship and continue to make joint red carpet appearances.

In 2022, Mindy told Marie Claire that she wasn’t bothered by the rumour, though notably did not shut it down altogether.