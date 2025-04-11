Minister Asked If UK Has Been 'Caught Kissing Trump's Ass' In Awkward Radio Interview

President Donald Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP) via Associated Press

A minister was asked if the UK has been “caught kissing the ass of President Trump” as the prospect of a global trade war grows.

Stephen Kinnock was put on the spot during an awkward grilling on Times Radio.

It came shortly before China announced it was slapping 125% tariffs on US imports in retaliation for Donald Trump doing the same to them.

The US president was forced into a humiliating U-turn earlier this week after the tariffs he imposed on countries around the world sparked chaos on global stock markets.

Just a day earlier, he claimed “these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass” to negotiate trade deals to avoid the import taxes.

The UK has refused to follow the likes of Canada and the EU by threatening to increase tariffs on American goods.

During a visit to the White House in February, Keir Starmer also presented Trump with a letter from the King offering him an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

On Times Radio, presenter Calum Macdonald asked Kinnock: “Apologies for the unparliamentary language here, but has the UK been caught kissing the ass of President Trump in the Oval Office all those weeks ago for nothing?

“At the end of this week, we’re in the same position as everyone else apart from China.”

The health minister replied: “Well, Calum, things change rapidly, and it’s best that I don’t try to give you a running commentary on what’s happening over the other side of the Atlantic.”

The presenter then pointed out: “It’s happening here, though, isn’t it? That’s the thing. It’s happening here.”

Kinnock said: Well, what we have here is a prime minister who’s showing real

leadership and statesman-like qualities.

“He is rebuilding bridges with our European partners and allies after so many years of the Tories burning those bridges and the botched Brexit

deal.

