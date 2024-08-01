Culture Secretary Calls Urgent Meeting With BBC Boss Over Huw Edwards

“In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

“At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.

“The BBC is shocked to hear the details which had emerged in court today.

“There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

“If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him.

“In the end, at the point of charge, he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

“During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions.”