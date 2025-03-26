Chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones BBC Politics Live

A cabinet minister compared Labour’s disability cuts to cutting his own children’s pocket money – and was met with a swift backlash.

Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the Treasury, was trying to defend Rachel Reeves’ significant cuts to the welfare budget on the BBC when he made the controversial remark.

The government has decided to cut down on the number of people entitled to personal independent payments (PIP) to try and save around £5 billion of public spending.

Analysis by the Department for Work and Pensions revealed today that these welfare reforms will have a major impact, and lead to an average loss of £4,500 a year for someone on PIP.

But Jones appeared to play down the impact on the BBC’s Politics Live today.

He claimed the DwP’s assessment does not account for the financial benefit someone could enjoy from the additional money the government is putting into training, skills and work.

He said: “For example, if I said to my kids, ‘I’m going to cut your pocket money by £10 a week but you have to go and get a Saturday job,’ the impact assessment on that basis would say that my kids were down £10 irrespective on how much they get from their Saturday job.”

The minister also pointed out that the £4,500 number was an average figure, and he did not want people who receive PIP at home to be “unduly worried” by that.

"If I cut my child's pocket money by £10 a week and tell them to get a Saturday job..."



Minister Darren Jones on disabled people losing £4,500 a year because of the governments cuts. pic.twitter.com/vvKnJbGuED — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 26, 2025

His remarks quickly sparked a significant backlash, including from two MPs who were previously part of the Labour Party...

"These people will be assessed by a qualified physician". No they won't. I've had cases where my constituents managed to discover that their level of need for PIP, based on their disabilities, was assessed by a veterinary nurse at our local assessment centre !!! https://t.co/fzegXc7xGy — Rosie Duffield MP (@RosieDuffield1) March 26, 2025

... and from people across the internet.

Comparing the loss of PIP, a 4.5k cut per year to a child’s £10 a week pocket money, is frankly an indefensible and offensive analogy. Is this for real? https://t.co/c9NjJ87vOJ — Karen Constantine (@uk_karen) March 26, 2025

PIP is not "pocket money".



The attacks on disabled people in this country are an assault on people's dignity; the real sickness is our politics that allows this shameful rhetoric. https://t.co/bGMoSrhtJM — Jake Atkinson (jakeatkinson.bsky.social) 🦋 (@JacobLAtkinson) March 26, 2025

Dear God…he actually used this “ pocket money” analogy when talking about the income disabled people need to live? https://t.co/EpCrdKwXU8 — Anne Greensmith 💙 (@snowleopardess) March 26, 2025

This is quite sickening to listen to. https://t.co/2LdDSVMofd — Matthew Mckew (@matthewpmckew) March 26, 2025

This trite analogy by Jones is misleading and makes him sound glib, foolish and not really bothered about reality. https://t.co/CHW0BPtNIQ — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) March 26, 2025