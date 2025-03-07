'We Have To Be Resolute': Minister Responds After Putin's Ambassador Attacks UK

Stephen Kinnock and Andrey Kelin Sky News

Health minister Stephen Kinnock knocked back criticism from Vladimir Putin’s ambassador to the UK this morning after the Russian envoy attacked the UK.

Andrey Kelin told Sky News last night that Britain is “at the head of those who are resisting quick peace” in Ukraine.

Advertisement

But Kinnock told the broadcaster: “What our prime minister is at the head of is building a coalition of the willing to enable Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position going into talks with Russia, the United States, and ourselves and our European partners.”

Keir Starmer has called for countries to join his “coalition of the willing” to help end the war in Ukraine.

He has also confirmed that the UK and France are working on a joint peace plan to present to Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The prime minister even pledged to put British “boots on the ground” in Ukraine to help deter any return threats from Russian troops if a peace deal is reached.

Starmer called for the whole of Europe to “do more in its own defence” too, after US president Trump said the continent needs to protect itself.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to widen its rift with Ukraine, having pulled military and intelligence assistance from Kyiv over the last week.

Advertisement

After Kelin’s criticisms, Kinnock told Sky News that Starmer was “playing an outstanding role as a statesman and an honest broker between the United States and Ukraine, and our European partners and allies”.

The minister then pointed out that a quick peace could be achieved the moment Russia pulled its troops out of Ukraine.

“We now have to hold firm, we have to be resolute, we are unwavering in support for [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Kinnock also told Sky News that it is “very welcome” news that Ukraine and the US are having talks on ending the war next week.