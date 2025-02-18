MPs Likely Get To Vote On Sending Peacekeeping Troops To Ukraine, Minister Says

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, left, visit Hitachi in Newton Aycliffe, north east England, Friday Dec. 6, 2024. via Associated Press

Cabinet minister Heidi Alexander said MPs would most likely be able to vote on whether the UK should send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

Keir Starmer announced over the weekend that he was “ready and willing” to deploy a force to Ukraine if a peace deal managed to end Russia’s war in the beleaguered country.

His decision marks the first time a UK prime minister has explicitly said they would be willing to put soldiers on the ground to help Ukraine.

It also came after the White House said it was time for Europe to take greater responsibility for its our security, while it pushed to end the Ukraine conflict.

But MPs from across the main parties have called for a say on whether to dispatch such troops, especially amid worries about that the defence sector is too underfunded for such a mission, and further fears about what support the rest of Europe would provide.

Speaking to reporters today, the transport secretary suggested it would come down a Commons vote.

Alexander told Times Radio: “It is my understanding that before any troop deployment, it would be normal, if circumstances allow, for parliament to be consulted.

“But, as I say, I do think that we are some way away from this at the moment.”

Downing Street also told the media on Monday it was not ruling out holding a vote on sending such a force after multiple MPs called for a vote.

As Labour veteran Diane Abbott wrote on X yesterday: “If it is a durable, lasting peace then there will be no need for British troops on ground. If not, and it could put this country at risk and troops in harm’s way - then parliament should vote on it first.”

Similarly, long-serving Tory MP John Whittingdale told POLITICO that MPs would “expect parliament to debate and possibly vote on” the plan.

Speaking just as the US sat down for early peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia – without Ukraine or Europe present at the table – the cabinet minister emphasised that any deal must come through partnership with the UK’s allies.

Alexander said: “The prime minister has been clear to date that he sees that partnership with the US as being absolutely essential, that any security guarantee must be worked through both with our European allies and with America.”

“We need to make sure there aren’t decisions made about Ukraine without Ukraine being involved,” she added.

Alexander said the prime minister has also been clear that “any contribution that the UK makes to any European effort towards this must be backed up with support from the US and in partnership with the US”.

“I think the prime minister can play a really important role in facilitating that dialogue between European leaders and the US,” she said, ahead of Starmer’s trip to see Donald Trump in Washington next week.