Minister Avoids Criticising Trump Directly Over Ukraine Remarks, Despite Public Pressure

Britain's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy speaks during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. via Associated Press

Lisa Nandy refused to condemn Donald Trump directly this morning after the US president falsely called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator”.

The culture secretary was invited repeatedly by broadcasters to criticise the American’s attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but she would only go as far as to say the UK takes “a different view”.

Her approach echoed that of PM Keir Starmer who rang Zelenskyy last night and reiterated his support for “Ukraine’s democratically elected leader”.

It comes as Trump pushes to secure a peace deal in Ukraine, amid western fears he may force Kyiv to cede occupied territory to Russia.

Asked if Trump was “wrong” to call Zelenskyy a dictator on Radio 4′s Today programme, Nandy said: “We take a different view.

“We do not consider President Zelenskyy to be a dictator, he was elected by the people of Ukraine, and the reason there haven’t been elections is because of Russian aggression.

“That is something that is out of Ukrainian control, we stand with Ukraine and our belief, our support for Ukraine is unshakable.”

‘We have a different view.’@JustinonWeb asks Lisa Nandy, Culture Secretary, whether the UK disagrees with Trump’s assessment of Zelensky as a dictator.#R4Today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 20, 2025

The cabinet minister also told BBC Breakfast: “We want to take the heat out of the situation, and some of the words that have been used in recent days have been very heated.

“But we don’t see that as helping to provide to provide a solution for Ukraine, we don’t see that as in the interests of Britain, and the prime minister has been very clear that we need to take the heat down and we need to work with all sides.”

Nandy also claimed the Trump administration is “incredibly pragmatic in the way they go about solving problems”.

The cabinet minister said the government have been “encouraged” by some of the conversations Starmer has had with world leaders, including those in the US, over recent weeks.

But the government’s approach is slightly at odds with the public feeling in the UK right now.

A new survey from YouGov – for Times Radio – found 50% of voters think the UK should stand up to Trump, although 30% think it’s better to refrain from criticism and build a positive relationship with the new administration.

YouGov also found 67% think Britain was right to back Ukraine with military equipment and general support.

However, only 36% of voters think this will make a difference to the war, while 33% believe it will not make any difference.

Starmer is set to meet Trump in Washington DC next week to discuss peace in Ukraine.

The government claims the PM will be trying to act as a bridge between the States and the European Union.

Asked about Trumps pronouncements on Ukraine, govt minister Lisa Nandy says the Trump administration is "incredibly pragmatic in the way they go about wanting to solve problems, do deals and get outcomes" pic.twitter.com/0zTJHNJPsu — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 20, 2025