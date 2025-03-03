Minister Rejects Macron's Claim That UK And France Want A One-Month Truce In Ukraine War

A government minister has rejected Emmanuel Macron’s claim that France and the UK are proposing a one-month truce in the Ukraine war.
Luke Pollard said it was “not a plan that we currently recognise”.
The reports emerged following a summit of European leaders hosted by Keir Starmer at Lancaster House in London on Sunday.
According to the Reuters news agency, French president Macron told Le Figaro newspaper about the one-month truce plan.
On BBC Breakfast this morning, presenter John Kay asked Pollard: “There are reports coming out of France that France and the UK have come up with some kind of plan for a month-long truce in Ukraine. Is that true?”
The armed forces minister replied: “That’s not a plan that we currently recognise. There are a number of different options being discussed privately between the UK, France and our allies at the moment.
“It’s probably not right for me to commentate on each individual option as they occur, but what we are certainly doing is what plan would bring peace as soon as we can and what plan creates a lasting peace.”
At yesterday’s summit, Starmer said he was pulling together a “coalition of the willing” to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.
He also declared that he was prepared to put British “boots on the ground” to help ensure any ceasefire is permanent.