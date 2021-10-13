LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images “He’s not heeded your advice, why should the country?”

A cabinet minister was skewered over his criticism of civil servants working from home after his boss was pictured painting in Marbella. Oliver Dowden insisted Boris Johnson is still working while on holiday after newspapers ran photographs of the prime minister painting at an easel. But it left the Conservative Party co-chairman facing questions over his own comments he had made about civil servants. Dowden recently said: “People need to get off their Pelotons and back to their desks.” The ex-culture secretary went on to say civil servants working from home should “lead by example” by returning to the office.

Dowden told LBC the prime minister was working in Spain and was “very much engaged with the issues of the day”. But host Nick Ferrari put his Peloton comments to Dowden, adding: “I look at my papers and Mr Johnson is not at all at his desk, he’s at home painting, not on his Peloton, he’s in his luxury villa. “So he’s not heeded your advice, why should the country?” Dowden insisted Johnson had been at his desk throughout this “entire crisis” and “pretty much every day since he became PM”. He added: “He’s got another baby on the way, he had Covid, he’s had all sorts of challenges and sadly he’s lost his mother. He is working from his holiday home...”

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden