Minister Snapped With 'No Food' And 'No Channel Tunnel' Warning After Brexit Meeting

A minister has been photographed carrying a sheet of paper declaring “no food” and “no Channel tunnel”, as MPs prepare to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Mel Stride, the financial secretary to the Treasury and paymaster general, was snapped as he left a Brexit meeting in Downing Street on Monday.

The government has repeatedly warned that a no-deal Brexit – which could happen if MPs vote against the prime minister’s plan tomorrow – would be bad for the UK.

But some pro-Brexit Tories have accused the PM of trying to scare MPs into backing her deal.