Wes Streeting Warns UK Medicine Supplies Could Be Impacted By Trump's Tariffs

Wes Streeting has warned that British medicine supplies could be hit by Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

The US president put a tariff of at least 10% on all foreign imports – including British goods – last week, on top of a global 25% levy on cars and steel products.

These taxes have stunned stock markets and caused alarm within the global economy.

They could also rock medicine supplies, according to a senior cabinet minister.

Asked if Trump’s tariffs have impacted British medical supply chains on Sky News, health secretary Streeting admitted there have been some “challenges”.

He said: “There have been challenges in terms of manufacturing, challenges in terms of distribution and if we start to see tariffs kicking in, that’s another layer of challenge. But we watch this situation extremely closely.

“We work on a daily basis to make sure that we have the medicines supply this country needs where we do see disruption to supply.”

The health secretary also noted there are a “number of factors” which impact access to medicines.

He said: “We are constantly, watching and acting on this situation to try and get medicines into the country to make sure we’ve got availability, to show some flexibility in terms of how medicines are dispensed to deal with shortages.

“But – whether it’s medicines, whether it’s parts for manufacturing, whether it’s the ability of businesses in this country to turn a profit – this is an extremely turbulent situation.

“It’s unprecedented actually, in terms of global trade, and the steps that the United States has taken.”

Despite these worries, the health secretary also told BBC Breakfast that the NHS would not be on offer in exchange for an end to the 10% tariffs, even as the government looks to set up economic trade deal with the White House.

