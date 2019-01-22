This Is Why Migrant Government Workers Are Protesting On The Streets Of London Today

Migrant cleaners, security guards and receptionists working for two major government departments are striking today, demanding pay that will allow them to “live with a little more dignity”.

Over 100 staff have staged a 48-hour walkout, the biggest by outsourced workers in UK government history, according to the organisers.

Around 3,000 workers employed by the Ministry of Justice are paid less than the London living wage (£10.55 per hour) and the long working hours mean the they miss out on around £5,000 per year.

Pruna Bhadhur Bishwakarna, a Nepalese ex-Gurkha who now works as a security guard at the MoJ for £9 an hour, told HuffPost UK: “We are just fighting for justice. I served 17 years in the British Gurkha army and have worked in the MoJ since 2009.

“Working conditions are not very good and it is a tough job. The salary is not enough for what we’re doing, that’s why I’ve opened my mouth, to get help from the public.”

Bishwakarna, like many of the security guards, works 72 hours a week over six days. He said he only just manages to make ends meet. “I have to feed my children, I have to pay my bills, I have to pay my rent. I get £9 an hour so I have to work all those hours,” he says.