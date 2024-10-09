Miranda Hart Announces She's Now Married After 'Tough Few Years'

Miranda Hart in 2013 via Associated Press

Miranda Hart has revealed she got married earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, the Bafta nominee paid a visit to The One Show to discuss her upcoming memoir I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.

During her interview, Miranda disclosed: “Someone put a ring on it! I’m married! I got married at 51, and it’s just so lovely.”

Referring to Tom Ellis’ character in her eponymous sitcom, the comedian explained: “I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda, and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person. And I met him, and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.”

“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun, and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51!” she joked.

Lovely news! 🎉



Congratulations to @mermhart who has revealed that she recently got married 🥰



More on #TheOneShow now 👉 https://t.co/yGCGLgtxbF pic.twitter.com/SpifsLrazx — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 8, 2024

Reacting to the interview on Tuesday, Miranda told her fans on X: “I just want to say thank you so much for all the lovely messages about my news. It’s really very touching that you should be happy that I’m happy. And I really, really am.

“I’ve got my best friend to do life with, and it’s wonderful. And I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land, and having a book out. So, thanks so much for all your support.”

She then gave her off-screen husband a high-five, quipping: “Oh! An exclusive! His hand.”

Thanks for being happy that I am happy. People are very kind. How we met is a little twist in the book I hope you enjoy. Thanks again xx 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/s7n6hiJNTR — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) October 8, 2024

Elsewhere in her interview on The One Show, Miranda shared that her wedding came at the end of a “tough few years”, during which she’d privately been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

She said she was overjoyed to have “met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house” at a time when she “really really wanted to meet someone”.

“I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book,” she shared.

“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”

Miranda is perhaps best known as the creator and star of her hit sitcom, which ran for three seasons between 2009 and 2013, followed by special episodes that aired in 2014 and 2015.