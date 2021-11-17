Miriam Margolyes Threatens To Pull A Camera Off The Wall In Hilarious Campervan Toilet Scene

Miriam Margolyes Channel 4

Miriam Margolyes proved to be the gift that keeps on giving as her latest travel series with Alan Cumming debuted on Tuesday night.

True to form, the show was full of laughs as the pair headed up to Scotland in a campervan to return to their family roots.

Advertisement

But there was one particular moment that could not have been any more Miriam Margolyes.

We are, of course, talking about the moment she went to “take a shit” (her words) and threatened to pull a camera off the bathroom wall.

Advertisement

The scene saw Alan discussing putting a recently acquired toilet seat cover in their shared loo, but Miriam was less keen, for practical reasons.

“I think it’s much better as a bag and I want to have a shit. I’m so sorry. Could I have my shit first?” she asked.

Advertisement

As she then headed to the bathroom, she soon encountered another problem.

“Why doesn’t the door shut?” she said, as she manoeuvred herself into the cramped loo.

As Alan pointed out there was a camera in there, Miriam bellowed: “Oh for fuck’s sake! Get the fucking thing off, before I pull it off.”

While we can’t say whether or not the camera did end up being taken down, luckily we were spared having to watch the subsequent scenes.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Miriam had an explosive outburst of a different kind as she appeared on This Morning.

She made a special appearance on the ITV daytime show to offer advice to viewers going through an array of issues. However, during her introduction, it seemed co-host Phillip Schofield was having some difficulty getting his words out, for reasons that soon became clear.

You'll never believe why Miriam has Phillip and Holly in stitches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NbtshihSe2 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2021