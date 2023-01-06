Miriam Margolyes Shares What She Thinks Is Her Most Annoying Habit, And We Couldn't Disagree More

Miriam Margolyes at the Pride Of Britain awards in 2016 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about what she thinks is her worst habit, and we have to admit we disagree.

However, during a new interview with The Guardian in which she answered various questions from fans, Miriam admitted she thinks her oversharing may not be her best trait.

Asked what she thinks is her “most annoying habit”, the Harry Potter star said: “I suppose, talking about sex so much. But it’s only because I don’t really have sex any more. I just like to remember it and talk about it.”

She continued: “I think it would be nice if you mentioned that it was pleasant to talk to me, because a lot of people seem to think that I’m a hateful old hag, and I think that’s completely unfair.

“I think that I’m not quite like other people, but I do love humanity. I hope I’ll be remembered as a talented eccentric: a mouthy old bag with a heart of gold.”

Earlier in the interview, Miriam insisted: “People have this idea that I’m a walking cesspit. I think it’s quite unfair.

“I take great care in the words I use and when I use swear words, I mean to use them. I don’t like a loose use of filth. I like a precise use of filth.”

She also took the opportunity to reflect on her infamous explicit comments about Jeremy Hunt on Radio 4 last year, explaining why it was an incident she didn’t quite see the funny side of.