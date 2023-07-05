Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Alive After Being Stuck In Mud For Days, Police Say

A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing last week has been found alive in Borderland State Park.

Hikers heard Emma Tetewsky “screaming for help in a swamp-like area” on Monday, according to a joint statement from Easton Police Chief Keith Boone, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander and Stoughton Police Chief Donna M McNamara.

She’d been there for “several days,” Stoughton Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The walkers were unable to rescue Tetewsky, so authorities used ATVs to pull the 31-year-old to safety.

Tetewsky “was conscious and alert” and “taken by ambulance” to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with “serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries,” police added.

Tetewsky had been last seen on June 26 near an area known as Harrison’s Pond. At the time of her disappearance, police said they were “concerned for her health and well-being.”