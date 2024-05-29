This Action-Packed Moana 2 Teaser Trailer Lets Us Know Just What We're In For

Moana takes on a rather scary-looking sea creature in Disney's new teaser trailer Disney

Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Moana sequel.

Earlier this year, the film studio surprised fans with the announcement that a follow-up to the modern animated classic would be hitting cinemas in November.

On Wednesday, a new teaser for Moana 2 was posted online, and while there’s no specifics on what the plot will entail just yet, we can look forward to more epic adventures for our titular heroine as she receives “a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies, and reconnect our people across the entire ocean”.

The two-minute trailer also teases a reunion for Moana and Maui as she takes to the sea on a new adventure, facing old adversaries and new.

Check out the new teaser trailer for Moana 2 below:

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger previously revealed back in February that the new Moana movie started life as a TV series, before it was decided to adapt it for the big screen instead.

A sequel to Pixar’s Inside Out is also due to hit cinemas next month, while a prequel to Disney’s remake of The Lion King, telling the story of Mufasa, is also in the works.

Yep, Maui is back too Disney

Last year, Iger told Disney employees that the company would be “leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises” more with upcoming projects.