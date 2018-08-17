Refugee Rocket Scientist Lands Three Interviews After Job Search Goes Viral

A 22-year-old refugee has landed three interviews after his job search went viral on Twitter.

Mohamed Elbarkey has a degree in rocket science and after applying for 70 roles with no luck, he decided to take to the streets and stand in Canary Wharf with a sign explaining that he was looking for work.

Mary Engleheart, who works for the International Rescue Committee, then saw Mohamed – whose family came to the UK after fleeing Libya when he was just three years old – and posted a picture of him on Twitter.