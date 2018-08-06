'Absolutely No Way' Demands For People's Vote On Brexit Deal Can Be Ignored, Says Senior Momentum Source

There is “absolutely no way” Momentum members demanding a debate and vote on Brexit can be ignored, a senior source from the organisation has told HuffPost UK.

Thousands from the pro-Jeremy Corbyn group are pushing for the backing of a vote on Theresa May’s final deal, as well as a consultation on the issue and their calls are now irresistible, the source added.

It comes as almost 200 local Labour parties plan a barrage of demands for a motion on a “People’s Vote” to be included on the agenda at Labour Party conference in September.

If passed, the motion would commit the party to voting down the prime minister’s deal in October and calling for a general election, with Labour agreeing in its manifesto to hold a vote on the deal.

Now senior figures in Momentum – among the most influential Labour grassroots groups – are conceding a shift is inevitable.

“There is absolutely no way that Momentum can ignore thousands of members calling for a debate and a vote on our Brexit position,” the high-level source said.

“As trade unions have, we will have to ensure a consultation happens in time to inform our position at conference.”

Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have a small window – between August 6 and September 13 – in which to pass conference motions. Nine have already agreed to table a “People’s Vote” at the four-day event in Liverpool and 130 are set to consider it prior to the deadline.

Conference delegates will first decide whether to debate Brexit as a policy area, and then decide whether to support the motion.

The shift follows several key left-wing figures throwing their weight behind the Labour for a People’s Vote campaign since its creation in June.