Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Ryan Murphy has yet another hit show on his hands at Netflix.

After his 2022 true crime drama Dahmer proved to be popular among Netflix viewers (but divisive among critics, not to mention real-life figures affected by events depicted in the show), the TV super-producer unveiled the second offering from his Monster anthology series last week.

This time around, the show centred around the real case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in the late 1980s.

As ever, the show has not been without its controversies, but has also pulled in the viewers.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix

Within days of its release, the show has already bunked The Perfect Couple from the top of Netflix’s most-watched list, where it has remained ever since.

The question for those who’ve already binged the show is whether Ryan Murphy is planning to continue the controversial franchise off the back of his latest show’s success.

Well, ahead of The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’s release, Murphy confirmed production on a third season of Monster is due to get underway next month.

This time around, the story will focus on the murderer Ed Gein, a suspected serial killer and body snatcher, who is known to have killed at least two women, and used the corpses of others to create keepsakes that were discovered by police at his home.

Charlie Hunnam of Queer As Folk, The Gentlemen and Sons Of Anarchy is due to portray Gein, who inspired a number of fictional serial killers including Psycho’s Norman Bates and The Silence Of The Lambs’ Buffalo Bill.

Charlie Hunnam via Associated Press

He also inspired the character of Dr Oliver Thredson in the second season of another of Ryan Murphy’s projects, American Horror Story.

For now, though, the first two seasons of Monster are available to stream now on Netflix.

Season two stars Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as the titular killers, while Javier Bardem and Ryan Murphy regular Chloë Sevigny play the brothers’ parents.

