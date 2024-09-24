Monsters Viewers Are Getting A Little Distracted By This Unfortunate Production Error

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story is now streaming on Netflix MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Monsters viewers have spotted an apparent production error in the new Netflix show that rather pulled them out of the show’s late 80s setting.

Season two of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning true crime show centres around the Menéndez brothers, who are both currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents.

The show explores the events leading up to the killings, as well as the aftermath, with most of the action taking place in the late 1980s and early 90s.

However, some viewers have pointed out that not every scene seems to have had the most thorough attention to detail.

“Now why is there a Ring doorbell in this scene set in the 80s?” one X user commented, while another said: “Nothing says the 80s like a Ring door bell. Solid work, Netflix.”

Now why is there a Ring doorbell in this scene set in the 80s? 🤔@netflix @ryanmurphyprod #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/Ffilz1itGZ — RIOT (@infamousRIOT) September 22, 2024

That just threw me entirely off, lol. — RIOT (@infamousRIOT) September 23, 2024

They weren’t paying attention when filming this, that’s crazy lol. — JayB (@Royaljayyy) September 23, 2024

Watching something on Netflix rn that takes place in 1989 and there was a ring doorbell in the background!!!!! How does this happen?? lol!!!! — payton (@p_hilderbrand) September 21, 2024

A #Ring camera in 1989, did they exist back then? #MonstersNetflix — Juan Cedano Jr (@JuanCedanojr1) September 21, 2024

The conversation also continued over onto Reddit, where the gaffe was compared to a certain infamous moment from Game Of Thrones’ final season.

Meanwhile, one Reddit user claiming to work in the movie industry offered an explanation for why the shot may have remained in the finished show.

“As someone that works in film: A LOT of the time homeowners will agree to removing these kinds of things when the Locations department comes to scout the place, but then when we’re actually prepping the place for the shoot, it’s way more of a hassle than it was anticipated AND costs more (sometimes attached to a secondary security system or electricity panel etc), so we just take the loss to not ‘burn the location’ (make it so that the homeowners don’t wanna rent their place for that production and/or film in general anymore),” they suggested.

“They definitely knew that was there, but these things can be such an enormous annoyance to remove that a lot of the time is just easier to take the L.”

“They could [remove it], but it’s a very low priority and more time consuming AND expensive, so likely why it wasn’t done,” they added.

However, the same user also pointed out: “To be honest, it could’ve even been hidden by some set dec piece – which would’ve been way cheaper and easier. The show seems to have been done in a very rushed way, which is how these things just get brushed off – if things are hectic enough during shoot, A LOT of stuff like this gets brushed off because the crew literally just doesn’t have time or hands to deal with it.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story features Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch in the title roles, while Javier Bardem and Ryan Murphy regular Chloë Sevigny portray the brothers’ parents, José and Kitty Menéndez.

Season one of Monster, which focussed on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and although it was popular with Netflix viewers, it also faced some criticism for glamourising its central murderer. The families of Dahmer’s victims were also vocal in speaking out against the show.