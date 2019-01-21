Rise Of The Fun Funeral: Inside The Nation's Quirkiest Send-Offs

Black suits and cars, white flowers, sorrowful hymns: the traditional funeral is a sombre affair, which seems only fitting to mourn the loss of a friend or relative. But a number of Brits are turning their backs on tradition in favour of quirkier send-offs that do proper justice to the personalities of their loved ones.

In the last three years, Co-op Funeralcare has seen the number of requests for unique hearses increase by one fifth (21%) – from rainbow-coloured to a hearse scattered with 100 red poppies to someone who chose a Land Rover instead.

Highlighting a growing move away from traditional funerals, Co-op’s biggest ever survey into death, dying and bereavement, which involved 30,000 people, revealed that two fifths (41%) would like their send-off to be a celebration of life, rather than a sad occasion. A further one in five (20%) want mourners to wear bright colours to their funeral.

Co-op shared some of the most unique tributes which took place in the past 12 months. One funeral celebrated the life of a magician, complete with red noses, that rainbow hearse and a coffin printed with a deck of cards.