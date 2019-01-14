'Sandwich Carers': Number Of People Caring For Both Young And Old Rises

More than a quarter of “sandwich” carers – those who look after disabled, sick or elderly relatives and dependent children – say they experience symptoms of mental ill-health.

Some 3% of the 16 to 70-year-olds – 1.3 million people – were sandwich carers in 2016/17, a rise from 1.25 million in the previous year, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

A rise in life expectancy combined with people having their first child at an older age are factors behind this pattern of caregiving, and women make up more than two thirds of those providing more than 20 hours of care per week.

But 27% of sandwich carers are more likely to report mental health struggles – including anxiety and depression – compared with 22% of the general population.