The former Smiths frontman had been due to perform a series of dates in cities including Manchester and Edinburgh, as well as a number concerts across Europe.

Morrissey has postponed a series of concerts, announcing that his UK and European tour will not take place this July.

However, an announcement posted on the star’s Facebook page on Friday reads: “Due to logistical problems beyond our control, the UK/European Morrissey concerts scheduled for July will be postponed.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience to the fans and promise to reschedule UK and European dates as soon as possible.”

It also states ticket holders will receive full refunds on Monday 2 July, adding that the tour will resume in Mexico City in November.

The postponement comes following a racism row. In response to Morrissey’s comments in support of Tommy Robinson, former Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam organised an anti-racism party.

The event was due to take place at the same time as Morrissey’s first Manchester gig and Dave previously explained: “Manchester is our home. It’s a city built on immigration, a city with an amazing legacy of great bands and wonderful clubs.

“Music brings people together. Strangers become brothers, sisters. All this positivity spreads into the city and beyond.”

The musician recently faced criticism over comments he made about Sadiq Khan, after accusing the Mayor of London of not being able to “talk properly”.

In the same interview, he also turned his attention to the current government and Brexit, stating: “As you’ve surely noticed, Brexit did not happen.

“The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue. The people said Leave but the EU said no.

“People wanted to leave the EU because of the complete erosion of freedom under EU rules, and the fair-minded majority now see in even more frightening ways how very much they are hated by the EU, not to mention the British political elite.”