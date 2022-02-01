Actor Moses J. Moseley, best known for his role on the US series The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 31.

“He’s going to be missed very deeply,” his manager Tabatha Minchew told HuffPost. “Everyone loves him. Everyone who met him fell in love with him the moment they met him. He was always smiling.

“We’re all still trying to process what’s happening.”

Minchew said the star’s body had been found in Stockbridge, Georgia, south-east of Atlanta in Henry County.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the death, according to TMZ, who were the first to report the news.

The media outlet said a family member reported that they hadn’t heard from Moseley since 23 January and filed a missing person’s report Wednesday. Per TMZ, the family member also said he died of a gunshot wound.

The Henry County Police Department was not available for comment.