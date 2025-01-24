The Most Accurate Weather App Has Finally Been Identified

Lisa Fotios Discover the most accurate weather app to keep you prepared every day.

If you’ve ever stepped out in what you thought were weather-appropriate clothes, only to find yourself soaked to the skin or sweating buckets, you’re likely very familiar with the feeling of being betrayed by weather apps.

It’s frustrating, especially when your friends tell you that the app that they rely on gave an entirely different forecast for the day. The absurdity! The outrage!

With Storm Éowyn threatening severe gales, and red weather warnings in place across parts of the UK, having an accurate weather app can help you plan ahead for rough conditions.

Thankfully, a team of researchers decided to set the record straight on exactly which app we should be using ahead of stepping outside, so that we can be more suitably prepared.

New research reveals the best weather app

In a move that adds another layer to the treasured British tradition of complaining about the weather, iNews commissioned University of Reading’s Department of Meteorology to identify which were the best sources to check, and the results actually revealed that it can differ, depending on the outlook you’re hoping for.

iNews asked Rosie Mammatt, a weather scientist at the University of Reading, to compare the performance of some of the country’s most popular weather apps.

Over a period of two weeks, Mammatt looked at BBC Weather, the Met Office, Apple Weather, the Weather Channel and AccuWeather over a two-week period.

Her research found that, as many of us know, forecasts are often wrong and surprisingly, it’s the BBC that often gives the least accurate forecasts on their app.

Mammatt reveaed that BBC Weather is often “too pessimistic” and repeatedly overestimated the amount of rainfall ahead.

So, who can we really rely on, then?

Well, if you’re heading out in the morning, you’re best to check Accuweather. If you’re going out in the afternoon, the Met Office is best.

The best overall forecaster, though, was Weather Channel, which can be relied on for any and all forecasts.

