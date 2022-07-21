This Is The Most Common Covid Symptom In The UK Right Now

How do you know if you have a severe infection?

There is a key sign which sets mild infections apart from more severe disease.

Dr Dan Goyal, a consultant in internal medicine in NHS Highland, pointed out that it comes down to your breathing.

In a Twitter thread earlier this month, he wrote: “To be absolutely clear, shortness of breath is NOT a ‘normal’ feature of Covid. “Shortness of breath indicates severe Covid (or worse) until proven otherwise.”

He suggested that silent hypoxia is an additional major concern, and “the most challenging part of Covid management”. This is when the oxygen in your blood is very low, but the patient is not aware of any related symptoms. Dr Goyal describes it as where the “lungs are inflamed but you don’t feel short of breath”.

To detect it, he recommended buying a pulse oximeter from your local pharmacist. This measures how much oxygen is in your blood.