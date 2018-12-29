A house on the most expensive street in Britain will set you back a cool £15.6 million on average, new figures reveal.

Ilchester Place which is situated next to Holland Park in London’s Kensington and Chelsea, has been crowned the most expensive residential street in a study by Lloyds Bank.

The research found every region in England and Wales has at least one “million pound street” – where the average home is valued at £1 million-plus.

There are 75 million pound streets in England, but Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno is the only street in Wales to have an average house price above a million.

Of the top 20 most expensive streets, 10 are in London - and seven are in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said the prime London boroughs of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea continue to top the tables.

He said: “Seven addresses in these two areas alone come with an average price tag of more than £11 million and three cost more than £13 million.

“Although half of the 20 most expensive streets are in London, regions across England and Wales now all have at least one million pound street.”

The most expensive streets in Yorkshire and the Humber are mainly clustered around the “golden triangle” between Harrogate, Wetherby and north Leeds.

Fulwith Mill Lane in the HG2 postcode of Harrogate has the most expensive homes in Yorkshire and the Humber, priced at £1.6 million on average.

In the north-west, the majority of expensive streets are located in Alderley Edge, Altrincham, Macclesfield and Knutsford.

Congleton Road in the SK9 postcode of Alderley Edge is the most expensive street with homes selling, on average, for £2.3 million.

In the north-east, Runnymede Road in the NE20 postcode of Newcastle-upon-Tyne has the highest average house price at £1 million.

Cour D’Honneur in the LE15 postcode in Burley, Oakham is the most expensive street in the East Midlands with an average price of £1.5 million.

In the West Midlands, Rising Lane in the B94 postcode of Solihull, with an average house price of £1.9 million was found to be the most expensive address.

In East Anglia, Cambridge dominates the most expensive streets. Storeys Way is the most expensive street in the area with an average house price of £2.2 million.

In the south-west, Panorama Road in the BH13 postcode of Sandbanks, Poole, has the highest price tags at £2.6 million on average.

The extreme house prices are in stark contrast to what some people can afford, 2018 has been a terrible year for homelessness, with an estimated 170,000 with no fixed address now living in the UK.