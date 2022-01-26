8 Picture-Perfect Airbnbs To Get You Dreaming Of Your Next Holiday

Airbnb Villa Amalfi

As Covid travel rules and tests relax, more of us can start dreaming about where we’d like to venture to next. There’s nothing like the excitement of booking a holiday, especially when you start researching places to stay.

Hotels are good for convenience but the right AirBnb can transform your trip and give you a lush – and local – experience.

Advertisement

There are millions of different Airbnbs worldwide, but from an A-frame with a view to die for in Utah to a charming 18th century farmhouse in France, these are the most liked boltholes on Instagram.

1) Zion EcoCabin, Hildale, Utah, US

Advertisement

Airbnb Zion Eco Cabin

The most liked photo on Airbnb’s Instagram profile in 2021 is all about the view: a breathtaking panorama of the Zion Mountains taken from the elevated vantage point of an A-frame cabin.

2) Crow’s Nest, Monte Rio, California, US

Advertisement

Airbnb Raven Rock Treehouse

Located high in the redwoods of Monte Rio, the Crow’s Nest provides a birds eye view of the old forest surrounding the Raven Rock Treehouse.

3) The Woodlands House, Sandy, Oregon, US

Airbnb The Woodlands House

The Woodlands House sits on five acres of an old growth private forest and offers two outdoor decks surrounded by towering pine trees.

4) Villa Amalfi, Tulum, Mexico

Advertisement

Airbnb Villa Amalfi

This gorgeous modern villa is characterised by clean lines, open spaces and huge windows which gives the feeling of indoor outdoor living.

5) Mariner Boathouse, Belgrade, Serbia

Airbnb Mariner Boathouse

This stunning boathouse is docked at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers in Belgrade.

6) Maison Lafleur, Le Vignau, France

Airbnb Maison Lafleur

Surrounded by century-old oaks, this traditional wood frame farmhouse dates back to the 18th century but a recent renovation has added modern comforts like a heated pool.

7) Hermosa Cabaña, Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo, Mexico

Airbnb Hermosa Cabaña

This double-height timber-clad cabin is surrounded by forest and trees and close to the mountain villages of Mineral del Chico and Mineral del Monte.

8) Historic Guesthouse and Gardens, Marietta, Georgia, US

Airbnb Historic Guesthouse and Gardens