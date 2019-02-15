These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1890s

Baby name trends come and go, but many choices remain popular for decades and even centuries. Luckily, if you’re interested in examining historical patterns, the Social Security Administration in the US offers lists of the top baby names of every decade going back to the 1880s.

Looking back to the 1890s, there are many timeless names on the top 20 lists, like Emma and Elizabeth for girls and William and James for boys. However, it’s also clear that tastes have changed, as once-popular names like Bertha, Clarence, Earl and Bessie are scarcely seen on birth certificates today.

See for yourself! Below, find the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1890 to 1899.

Girls

Mary Anna Margaret Helen Elizabeth Ruth Florence Ethel Emma Marie Clara Bertha Minnie Bessie Alice Lillian Edna Grace Annie Mabel Ida Rose Hazel Gertrude Martha Pearl Frances Myrtle Edith Nellie Sarah Ella Eva Laura Elsie Louise Esther Catherine Agnes Carrie Lillie Mildred Gladys Irene Julia Hattie Cora Lena Josephine Mattie

Boys