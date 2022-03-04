These Were The Most Popular US Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Allen Donikowski via Getty Images From Tammy to Craig, many 1970s favourites are no longer popular baby names today.

The list of the most popular baby names in the US doesn’t vary much from year to year, but when you look back over time, you’ll notice some interesting shifts.

Thanks to the Social Security Administration’s baby names database, it’s possible to see parents’ top picks going back to the 1880s and compare them to the trends today. We decided to do this with the most popular names 50 years ago.

Advertisement

While some names that made the list back then remain popular today (think classics like William, James, Elizabeth and Michael), others have dropped significantly down in the ranking (shout-out to Tammy, Lisa, Dawn, Chad and Craig). And, of course, Karen has certainly had a fall from grace.

Still, perhaps some of these names that dominated half a century ago are ripe for a comeback.

Advertisement

Below, find the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1972.

Girls

Advertisement

Jennifer Michelle Lisa Kimberly Amy Angela Melissa Stephanie Heather Nicole Tammy Julie Mary Rebecca Elizabeth Christine Laura Tina Tracy Dawn Karen Shannon Kelly Susan Christina Cynthia Patricia Lori Wendy Andrea Sandra Maria Stacy Pamela Denise Michele Tonya Tara Teresa Rachel Stacey Melanie Deborah Brenda Donna Jessica Monica April Sarah Sharon

Boys