A mother and her two young children have been found dead at a house in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies in Arthur Street in Little Lever.

Police said they had been responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at 15:50 GMT on Monday.

A spokesman for GMP said the force’s investigation was continuing throughout the day.

In a statement, the police said: “Officers attended and the bodies of a woman and two young children were found.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing.”

