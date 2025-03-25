Psst, It's Mother's Day On Sunday – Here Are 11 Gifts She'll Actually Want

Bloom & Wild / Abbott Lyon / Next Mother's Day is almost here. If you're stuck for ideas, scroll down...

Listen up, Mother’s Day is fast approaching (30 March) and I’m going to let you in on a little secret: most mums would probably just be happy with a lie-in and a nice bit of breakfast.

But if you really want to go the extra mile and get her a gift, I’m not going to stop you. In fact, I’d like to help.