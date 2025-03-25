Parentsshoppinglife as a parentmums

Psst, It's Mother's Day On Sunday – Here Are 11 Gifts She'll Actually Want

Stuck for ideas? I'm a mum-of-two and I'm here to help...
By 

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Mother's Day is almost here. If you're stuck for ideas, scroll down...
Bloom & Wild / Abbott Lyon / Next
Mother's Day is almost here. If you're stuck for ideas, scroll down...

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Listen up, Mother’s Day is fast approaching (30 March) and I’m going to let you in on a little secret: most mums would probably just be happy with a lie-in and a nice bit of breakfast.

But if you really want to go the extra mile and get her a gift, I’m not going to stop you. In fact, I’d like to help.

From flowers to gardening bags to gorgeous jammies, here are 11 ideas that won’t break the bank, but will bring the biggest smile to her face come Sunday. After all, she’s earned it.

Next
Posh PJs? Yes please.

Nice pyjamas are one of those luxuries that you don't tend to invest in as a mum, but probably should. These button-through jammies from Laura Ashley come in a range of colours and are sure to go down a treat.

Buy now for £59
Abbott Lyon
She'll be besotted with this initial necklace...

Such a nice keepsake idea and jewellery brand Abbott Lyon has loads of styles to choose from at purse-friendly prices. (For mums with multiple kids, try this style instead.)

Buy it now for £59
Sephora
Give her the gift of an overnight facial...

Or the next best thing, anyway... Medik8 is the beauty brand on everyone's lips right now and its advance night restore cream is a firm favourite among friends with and without kids thank to its glowing (quite literally) results.

Buy it now for £59
Not On The High Street
Gardening lovers will delight in this bag/stool combo.

Is it a stool? Is it a gardening bag? Well, actually, it's both. A genius way to keep everything in one place when she's out and about in the garden this summer.

Buy it now for £49.95
Next
Print a photo of the kids, pop it in a frame, job's a good'un!

I have about 30,000 photos of my kids on my phone yet I never take time to print off my favourites and I'm sure there are many mums out there who do exactly the same. So, do it for them. Find a photo, stick it in this frame, and you've got the most inexpensive yet guaranteed-to-be-treasured gift.

Buy it now for £12
Marks and Spencer
The ultimate mum bag...

After being popularised by Uniqlo, sling crossbody bags are showing no sign of going out of style anytime soon – and for busy mums, they are the ultimate fashion find. You can fit a surprising amount of stuff in them and this one in faux suede looks a lot more expensive than it actually is.

Buy it now for £25
Next
Give the gift of a good night's sleep... (or at least a nice pamper sesh before bed)

Neom's sleep range is such a treat, so this gift set will be greatly appreciated whether she's a mum in the throes of baby-induced sleep deprivation (hi, hello, it's me) or a parent whose kids have long flown the nest. The set comes with a candle, bath foam, body butter and sleep mist all in a gorgeously-designed gift box.

Buy it now for £50
Not On The High Street
There's nothing quite like getting a monstrous brownie in the post.

I mean... look at it. I'm dribbling. All you have to do is choose her favourite flavour...

Buy now for £25
Sephora
Merit's mini flush balm trio is the perfect set for on-the-go mums.

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood loves Merit's flush balms and for good reason... They contain vitamin E to nourish the skin, while microfine pigment powders provide sheer colour without covering up the skin's natural texture. I love that they come in a nice gift box, too.

Buy now for £35
Bloom & Wild
You can't go wrong with flowers...

This stunning Liberty bouquet comes complete with roses, lisianthus, alstroemeria and santini. It's delivered in a letterbox-sized parcel so you don't need to check your mum will be in. I always send flowers from Bloom & Wild and everyone remarks on the quality of the flowers and how long they last!

Buy it now for £40
SpaBreaks.com
The gift that every mum wants (and needs)

Look, we love our kids but also... we need a break every now and then. A gift voucher for a spa treatment is the ultimate Mother's Day gift (imo) because she can book it to suit her schedule and can tailor the treatment to her specific needs.

Buy it now.
|
Submit a tip
Close