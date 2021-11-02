Motsi Mabuse has shut down fan theories that Strictly Come Dancing is fixed.

During last weekend’s Halloween results show, some viewers picked up on the judge saying “the decision was made for me” following the dance-off between Judi Love and Adam Peaty.

Giving her verdict on the dance-off, Motsi said: “I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

Cue some viewers crying “fix”, which the professional dancer and judge quickly shut down after retweeting one viewer’s tweet, which said she would “come to regret” her choice of words “when she realises that some people will probably take that literally”.

Motsi responded: “100%! What was so obvious to me, because the mistakes where (sic) so clear !! In times of some crazy conspiracy theories…”