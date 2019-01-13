Two men have died in separate falls in the Mourne Mountains, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.
Earlier on Sunday police issued a warning to members of the public to take care due to strong winds.
Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
Another man was injured in a third falling incident later on Sunday.
Inspector McCullough added: “A third male was also rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm.”