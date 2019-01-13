ASSOCIATED PRESS The Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Two men have died in separate falls in the Mourne Mountains, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday police issued a warning to members of the public to take care due to strong winds.

Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

Another man was injured in a third falling incident later on Sunday.

Inspector McCullough added: “A third male was also rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm.”