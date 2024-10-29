A Mouth Ulcer that Lasts Longer Than This Many Weeks Can Be A Sign Of Cancer

Ugur Karakoc

The NHS says that mouth ulcers are common, and most of them are harmless.

But sometimes, they say, ulcers ― small, usually circular sores that form on the inside of your lip, inner cheek, or gums ― need to be investigated.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Neil Sikka, Director of Dentistry for Bupa Dental Care said: “There are a few signs and symptoms of mouth cancer that patients should look out for.

Advertisement

“These generally include mouth ulcers that don’t heal after a 2-3 week period, or unexplained lumps both in the mouth and swollen lymph glands in the neck.”

What are the signs of mouth cancer and how do I check for it?

Aside from ulcers that take ages to heal and unexplained lumps in your neck or mouth, Dr Sikka adds: “Other symptoms may include difficulty in swallowing which lasts for a few weeks, red or white patches in the mouth, teeth becoming loose for any unexplained reason, or unexplained bleeding or numbness in the mouth.

“It’s important to remember that all these signs and symptoms can also have

a normal explanation, but if they concern you or are persistent then you should visit your dentist for a professional check-up,” the expert added.

As with all cancers, the earlier it’s spotted, the better.

“My advice is to visit your dentist regularly, as they are specifically trained to screen for oral cancer as part of a normal check-up,” Dr Sikka says.

Advertisement

You can also check your mouth for warning signs at home.

How?

“In addition to regular dental check-ups, it’s quick and easy to examine your own mouth and everyone over the age of 16 should be doing regular at-home check-ups,” Dr Sikka pointed out.

He shared some simple steps to perform the self-exam:

Lift your tongue up and look for any unusual color changes in your mouth. Use your index finger and press along the floor of your mouth and beneath your tongue to feel for any swelling, lumps, or ulcers.

Open your mouth and pull your cheeks outwards. You’re looking for any red or white patches on the inside of your cheeks. You can also use your index finger to check for ulcers, lumps, or tenderness.

Use your thumb and forefinger on the inside and outside of the gum, moving slowly around your mouth to feel for anything unusual.

Pull your upper lip upwards and bottom lip downwards to look inside the mouth for any sores or changes in color. Use your thumb and forefinger to feel around your lips for any lumps or bumps.

Examine your face. Is there any swelling on your face or jaw that you haven’t noticed before? Can you see any moles that have become larger? Run your fingers along the jaw on both sides to feel if your face feels symmetrical.