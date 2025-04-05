11 Movie Franchises Viewers Wish Would Just Die Already

Transformers One Paramount Pictures

I’m a long-time defender of movie sequels – I reckon Shrek’s second instalment is as good, if not *whisper* better, than the original.

But when you’re looking at your tenth Fast And Furious movie, I reckon some questions need to be asked.

In a recent post shared to Reddit’s r/moviecritic, site user u/Eikichi_Onizuka09 asked people to name movie franchises that made them think of the Simpsons quote, “stop, stop, it’s dead already!”.

1. Anything in the Spider-Man villain multiverse

“Madame Web, Kragen the Hunter, Morbius. I don’t understand how they can consistently bomb so hard and keep getting made.”

2. Any Disney live-action remake

u/problematicsquirrel added: “The most unnecessary movies that add absolutely nothing.”

3. Home Alone

“They should have stopped at two.”

4. Transformers

“Indiana Jones should be done at this point as well.”

5. Terminator

u/TouristOpentotravel replied: “There are only two true Terminator movies.”

6. Fast And Furious

“I disagree,” u/JCVideo replied. “The hubris to turn them into superhero movies where their superpower is car is hilarious.”

7. Jurassic Park/World

“I love dinosaurs but when they started making the dinosaurs main characters instead of fright night it lost me,” u/CarterBennett said.

8. Pirates Of The Caribbean

“For me, it’s a trilogy with a couple of spin-offs,” u/bdfortin said. “I rank them as one, three, two.”

9. The Matrix

“I heard after Resurrections they’re making another one. Please stop.”

10. Star Wars

“Disney destroyed seven, eight, and nine. Eight couldn’t be a worse movie.”

11. Shrek

“It needed to have stopped after Shrek 2.”