11 Movie Franchises Viewers Wish Would Just Die Already

I’m a long-time defender of movie sequels – I reckon Shrek’s second instalment is as good, if not *whisper* better, than the original.
But when you’re looking at your tenth Fast And Furious movie, I reckon some questions need to be asked.
In a recent post shared to Reddit’s r/moviecritic, site user u/Eikichi_Onizuka09 asked people to name movie franchises that made them think of the Simpsons quote, “stop, stop, it’s dead already!”.
Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. Anything in the Spider-Man villain multiverse
“Madame Web, Kragen the Hunter, Morbius. I don’t understand how they can consistently bomb so hard and keep getting made.”
Credit: u/Potaatolongster
2. Any Disney live-action remake
Credit: u/SaintJarles
u/problematicsquirrel added: “The most unnecessary movies that add absolutely nothing.”
3. Home Alone
“They should have stopped at two.”
Credit: u/ddot725
4. Transformers
“Indiana Jones should be done at this point as well.”
Credit: u/4694326
5. Terminator
Credit: u/DueHunter5239
u/TouristOpentotravel replied: “There are only two true Terminator movies.”
6. Fast And Furious
Credit: u/Marvin_Flamenco
“I disagree,” u/JCVideo replied. “The hubris to turn them into superhero movies where their superpower is car is hilarious.”
7. Jurassic Park/World
Credit: u/Kubrickwon
“I love dinosaurs but when they started making the dinosaurs main characters instead of fright night it lost me,” u/CarterBennett said.
8. Pirates Of The Caribbean
Credit: u/mukino
“For me, it’s a trilogy with a couple of spin-offs,” u/bdfortin said. “I rank them as one, three, two.”
9. The Matrix
“I heard after Resurrections they’re making another one. Please stop.”
Credit: u/yoy22
10. Star Wars
“Disney destroyed seven, eight, and nine. Eight couldn’t be a worse movie.”
Credit: u/DetroiterAFA
11. Shrek
“It needed to have stopped after Shrek 2.”
Credit: u/1simonsays1
Do you disagree with these or have anything to add? Let us know!