11 Movie Franchises Viewers Wish Would Just Die Already

"For me, it's a trilogy with a couple of spin-offs."
Amy Glover
By 

Lifestyle Writer





I’m a long-time defender of movie sequels – I reckon Shrek’s second instalment is as good, if not *whisper* better, than the original.

But when you’re looking at your tenth Fast And Furious movie, I reckon some questions need to be asked.

In a recent post shared to Reddit’s r/moviecritic, site user u/Eikichi_Onizuka09 asked people to name movie franchises that made them think of the Simpsons quote, “stop, stop, it’s dead already!”.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1. Anything in the Spider-Man villain multiverse

“Madame Web, Kragen the Hunter, Morbius. I don’t understand how they can consistently bomb so hard and keep getting made.”

Credit: u/Potaatolongster

2. Any Disney live-action remake

Credit: u/SaintJarles

u/problematicsquirrel added: “The most unnecessary movies that add absolutely nothing.”

3. Home Alone

“They should have stopped at two.”

Credit: u/ddot725

4. Transformers

“Indiana Jones should be done at this point as well.”

Credit: u/4694326

5. Terminator

Credit: u/DueHunter5239

u/TouristOpentotravel replied: “There are only two true Terminator movies.”

6. Fast And Furious

Credit: u/Marvin_Flamenco

“I disagree,” u/JCVideo replied. “The hubris to turn them into superhero movies where their superpower is car is hilarious.”

7. Jurassic Park/World

Credit: u/Kubrickwon

“I love dinosaurs but when they started making the dinosaurs main characters instead of fright night it lost me,” u/CarterBennett said.

8. Pirates Of The Caribbean

Credit: u/mukino

“For me, it’s a trilogy with a couple of spin-offs,” u/bdfortin said. “I rank them as one, three, two.”

9. The Matrix

“I heard after Resurrections they’re making another one. Please stop.”

Credit: u/yoy22

10. Star Wars

“Disney destroyed seven, eight, and nine. Eight couldn’t be a worse movie.”

Credit: u/DetroiterAFA

11. Shrek

“It needed to have stopped after Shrek 2.”

Credit: u/1simonsays1

Do you disagree with these or have anything to add? Let us know!

