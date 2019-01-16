MP Tulip Siddiq Is Returning To Westminster To Vote. She’s Due To Give Birth Tomorrow

Heavily pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq – who delayed the birth of her second child to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit deal yesterday – will return to Westminster for the vote of confidence tonight.

Siddiq, who is set to have an elective cesarean section on Thursday after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, confirmed in a tweet that she would travel to parliament in order to be “nodded through” for the challenge to the government.

It comes after the 36-year-old was pushed through parliament in a wheelchair on Tuesday night in order to add her vote to the historic 432 - 202 defeat of May’s Brexit exit policy, having gone against doctor’s advice to delay the birth of her baby.

“In light of the PM’s personal assurances to me yesterday, I will be ‘nodded through’ for tonight’s vote of no confidence,” the Hampstead and Kilburn MP wrote.