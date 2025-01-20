Mpox Symptoms: Here’s What To Watch For And How Prevent Infection

Unsplash Unsplash

Last year, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that a single confirmed human case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in the UK. This comes just two months after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the mpox outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern.

The UKHSA said: “UKHSA, the NHS and partner organisations have well tested capabilities to detect, contain and treat novel infectious diseases, and while this is the first confirmed case of mpox Clade Ib in the UK, there has been extensive planning underway to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any confirmed cases.”

The agency added that the risk to the UK population ‘remains low’ as they hope to keep the disease contained.

Mpox symptoms to look for

The UKHSA said: “Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last 2 to 4 weeks. It can also cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

“The infection can be passed on through close person-to-person contact with someone who has the infection or with infected animals and through contact with contaminated materials. Anyone with symptoms should continue to avoid contact with other people while symptoms persist.”

Mpox vaccines are available to men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend sex-on-premises venues and staff who work at sex-on-premises venues.

You can find your local Mpox vaccination centre here.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, said: “The NHS is fully prepared to respond to the first confirmed case of this clade of mpox.

“Since mpox first became present in England, local services have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible, with tens of thousands in priority groups having already come forward to get protected, and while the risk of catching mpox in the UK remains low, if required the NHS has plans in place to expand the roll out of vaccines quickly in line with supply.”