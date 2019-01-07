Weekends Could Be Cancelled For MPs In Bid To Tackle Extra Brexit Workload

Theresa May has insisted that, despite widespread opposition, her deal will get through parliament and that she is not planning to extend the Article 50.

Bills on trade, agriculture, fisheries, immigration and financial services must get through Westminster before Britain leaves the EU and Number 10 has signalled whips could take the drastic steps to handle the extra workload before exit day on March 29.

MPs could be forced to work weekends and throughout February’s parliamentary recess amid fears vital new legislation will not be properly scrutinised in time for Brexit.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May's Chief Whip Julian Smith could ask MPs to sit over weekend so a slew of new legislation can be properly scrutinised

It has emerged chief whip Julian Smith and Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay have held meetings over how some seven bills can be thoroughly debated before the fast-approaching deadline.

And that could mean MPs’ weekends and February break are cancelled altogether.

When pressed on the issue during a briefing with journalists on Monday, a spokesman for Number 10 said: “What we are committed to doing is ensuring the statute book is ready for exit day and we will do whatever is required to deliver that.”

He added: “In terms of precisely what is required, that is a judgement for the whips and for the house, but we are committed to ensuring the legislation is in place.”

The legislation yet to get through parliament includes the PM’s overall withdrawal agreement, on which debate is due to resume on Wednesday.

The spokesman added: “We are working to deliver on the prime minister’s deal to leave the EU with a deal the bills which are currently being considered by parliament are trade bill, agriculture bill, fisheries bill, healthcare bill, immigration bill and financial services bill, all of which are at different stages in either the first or the second house.”

May is likely to update MPs before then on her Brexit deal, having spoken to a number of key EU leaders over the Christmas break as she bids to win concessions over the controversial Northern Irish backstop.

It comes amid heightened fears that a no-deal Brexit – the legal default should MPs fail to reach agreement – could be on the cards.