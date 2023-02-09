A general view during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. (Photo by House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images) House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

MPs are set to get a 2.9% pay increase, it has been announced.

The rise will take their salary from £84,144 to £86,584.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which sets MPs’ pay, confirmed the rise will take effect from April 1.

It said that the increase would be the same as the average rise for public sector workers last year.

Ipsa chairman Richard Lloyd said: “In confirming MPs’ pay for next year, we have once again considered very carefully the extremely difficult economic circumstances, the government’s evolving approach to public sector pay in the light of forecasted rates of inflation, and the principle that MPs’ pay should be reflective of their responsibility in our democracy.

Advertisement

“Our aim is to ensure that pay is fair for MPs, regardless of their financial circumstances, to support the most diverse of parliaments.

“Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves.

“It is important for our democracy that people from any background should see representing their communities in Parliament as a possibility.”

The announcement came after HuffPost UK revealed that MPs’ staff are to ballot for strike action after rejecting a 4.9% pay offer.

The Unite parliamentary staff branch said the offer from the parliamentary authorities was “grossly inadequate”.

Advertisement

“It is half the inflation rate and well below the 6.9% average wage increases in the private sector,” the union said.

“Parliamentary staff have been ignored and disregarded in this offer, the Unite parliamentary branch will now be exploring industrial action as a result.”