MPs Say UK's Parental Leave System Is 'Letting Down' Working Dads

The UK’s parental leave system is letting down working dads by making it unaffordable for them to share care of their children, MPs say.

Parliament’s women and equalities committee is calling on the government to reform workplace policies “to ensure they meet the needs of the 21st century family”.

A special report by the committee has found current policies aimed at supporting working dads fail to deliver on what they promise - particularly for parents on lower incomes - have not done enough to change the wider culture and hinder progress in closing the gender pay gap.

Chair Maria Miller said: “The evidence is clear - an increasing number of fathers want to take a more equal share of childcare when their children are young but current policies do not support them in doing so. There is a historical lack of support for men in this area, and negative cultural assumptions about gender roles persist.”

MPs want Theresa May to consider ensuring paternity pay is given at a rate of 90% of fathers’ full salaries and introducing 12 weeks of standalone fathers’ leave in the first year of a child’s life as an alternative to the current shared parental leave model.

They have also asked for new laws to ensure all jobs are advertised as flexible from day one, and strengthened workplace rights for self-employed and agency workers.