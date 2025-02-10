MPs Are Set To Receive An Above-Inflation Pay Rise To Nearly £94k

MPs will see their pay go up to nearly £94,000 a year. House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

MPs are set to to receive an above-inflation pay rise, it has emerged.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has recommended that their salaries go up by 2.8% to £93,904 from April.

That is a rise of nearly £2,500 more than the £91,346 that MPs currently earn.

According to the most recent statistics, the UK inflation rate for the 12 months to December 2024 was 2.5%.

IPSA chair Richard Lloyd said: “IPSA has been responsible for deciding MPs’ pay since 2011. Since then, our aim has been to make fair decisions on pay, both for MPs and the public.

“Our pay proposal for 2025-26 reflects the experience of the wider working public sector population, and recognises both the vital role of MPs and the current economic climate.”

A consultation on IPSA’s proposals will run until February 28, with a final decision on the pay rise published in mid-March.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “This will be a bitter pill to swallow given politicians of both front benches have for years hammered the living standards of taxpayers.